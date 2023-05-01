Police searching for man following armed robbery at Family Dollar

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers with the Montgomery Police Department are searching for a man accused of holding up a Family Dollar store on Monday afternoon.

According to the chief, the man is accused of pulling out a gun, showing it to two employees inside the store and demanding money.

Police say both employees screamed and ran from the man, who also took off.

The man reportedly did not get away with any cash.

Police are now searching for the man and reviewing surveillance video.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.