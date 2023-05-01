Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are plenty of resources available for those who have served our country - right here in our region.

Rick LaValley and James Howard stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some ways the Scioto County Veterans Service Office can lend a hand to military personnel and their families.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.