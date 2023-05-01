Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Olive Garden

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Let the endless breadsticks begin.

Olive Garden is now officially open at the Ashland Town Center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday morning.

Olive Garden serves Italian food, featuring soups, salads, and all types of pasta.

Customers in the Ashland area say they’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.

“So we come to the mall quite often and we found out that the Olive Garden was coming here. We wrote it on our calendars and we have been preparing for this day for two or three months now. We wanted to be one of the first ones to get here today and to taste their food.”

The Olive Garden is located in the former location of the Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe.

