Teens ride World War II tank to prom

Sherman Bynum said he fell in love with tanks and got the idea to ride in one to his junior prom. (Source: KPTV)
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – Riding to the prom in a limo has long been a favorite for many high schoolers attending the big dance. But a group of teens in Oregon recently rode to prom in a World War II tank instead.

Sherman Bynum said he fell in love with tanks and got the idea to ride in one to his junior prom.

“We don’t like normal very much,” he said.

Soon after, he stumbled across Steve Greenberg, who owns an M3A1 WWII tank in Portland, and who agreed to drive Sherman and his friends for $1,000.

Sherman and his best friend Sam Tetro created a GoFundMe and quickly raised enough money to hire Greenberg to take them to prom in the tank.

He even recruited a man in the area who is known for playing flaming bagpipes to the theme of “Star Wars” while riding a unicycle. The unipiper said he was happy to be their escort to the dance.

Sherman was accompanied by his date who he asked out by holding a sign that said, “I’d be tankful to take you to prom.”

While this endeavor may have started out as a joke, Sherman said it wound up proving a point he holds near and dear: “Live your life to the fullest. That’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a boat ramp, according to Sheriff...
Body found near boat ramp
AEP
AEP employee dies while on the job
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
Dante Stills closes in on WVU TFL record
The 1st Mountaineer is finally picked in the 2023 NFL Draft
Surveillance image of potentially armed subject in South Charleston
Police search for man in South Charleston; possibly armed

Latest News

Expert shares creative way to fund your child’s 529 plan
FILE - SpaceX's Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday,...
Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX Texas rocket launch
Police searching for man following armed robbery at Family Dollar
FILE - Rep. Zooey Zephyr poses for a photo at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on...
Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor
FILE - In what has become a grinding war of attrition, the fiercest battles have been in the...
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December