WATCH | Dumpster diving bear startles elementary school principal

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “Who says principals don’t deserve hazard pay?” That was the caption of this video posted on the Nicholas County Board of Education’s Facebook page on Monday of a bear jumping from a dumpster at Zela Elementary School.

As you can see in the above video, the principal at the school was removing a lock from the dumpster when the bear jumped out and took off.

According to school administration, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources gave the principal the dumpster lock because employees have been having issues with bears dumpster diving.

School officials say the principal was unlocking the dumpster for the cooks so they could throw items away.

According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when he was surprised by the uninvited guest.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a boat ramp, according to Sheriff...
Body found near boat ramp
AEP
AEP employee dies while on the job
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
Dante Stills closes in on WVU TFL record
The 1st Mountaineer is finally picked in the 2023 NFL Draft
Surveillance image of potentially armed subject in South Charleston
Police search for man in South Charleston; possibly armed

Latest News

W.Va. American Water seeks another rate increase
W.Va. American Water seeks another rate increase
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH | Bear jumps out of Zela Elementary School dumpster
One month since distracted driving law passed in Ohio
One month since distracted driving law passed in Ohio
Olive Garden serves up italian food, featuring soups, salads, and all types of pasta.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Olive Garden