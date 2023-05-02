Emergency crews on scene of rollover crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened along West Dupont Avenue in Belle, West Virginia around 9 a.m.

According to 911 dispatchers, only one car was involved in the accident and the vehicle landed on its side.

Further information has not been released.

