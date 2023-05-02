Emergency crews on scene of rollover crash

Emergency crews respond to an accident along West Dupont Avenue in Belle, West Virginia.
Emergency crews respond to an accident along West Dupont Avenue in Belle, West Virginia.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened along West Dupont Avenue in Belle, West Virginia around 9 a.m.

According to 911 dispatchers, only one car was involved in the accident and the vehicle landed on its side.

Further information has not been released.

