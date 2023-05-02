Hometown Heroes | Brent Jones and Toni Burks

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Building a robot that’s nothing but net is not anything without the work of the Ravenswood High School Robotics Team inspired by their coaches Brent Jones and Toni Burks.

The team recently finished their season with a 6-4 winning record with their robot getting special recognition at the Worlds Competition in Dallas.

It’s a lot of progress from where the team was when the team launched four years ago and they have their teachers to thank.

