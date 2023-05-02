Man indicted on murder charge

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Meigs County man was indicted on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting that left two people dead in two different states.

Wayne Leib was charged in the September 2022 deadly shooting of Jason Pierce at a home on Front Street in Mason County, West Virginia. Leib was also charged with killing Dwayne Qualls in Pomeroy, Ohio on Spring Avenue on the same night.

On May 2, 2023, a Mason County grand jury indicted Leib on a charge of first degree murder for Pierce’s death.

In November 2022, Leib entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity in Meigs County Court in connection with Qualls’ death. A judge ordered a psych evaluation.

