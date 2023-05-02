November in May pattern rolls on

Swirling fall-like winds for another day
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The start of May has been anything but awe-inspiring. Blustery winds and brisk temperatures are more typical of November than May courtesy of a strong northwest flow of Canadian air aimed right at us. Keep in mind, there is still snow on the ground in much of Southern and Eastern Canada so any wind that starts there and ends here will be laced with a spring chill. Meanwhile snow is stacking up many inches deep across the tallest elevations of West Virginia.

Tonight, overcast skies will produce a developing area of shows. Little league and high school games before 9 PM look dry point south with damp grounds into Interior Ohio and Central WV mainly north of Route 35. Then overnight a wave of light rain will dampen the ground in much of the region. As temperatures dip into the upper 30s a few communities outside of the high country can see some melting wet snow flakes. At the same time, snow will accumulate and inch or so on grass and cars through Nicholas, Webster and Raleigh County.

Wednesday clouds will dominate again with that persistent northwest wind added a chilled feel in the shade. Highs will only nudge the mid-50s for afternoon softball games.

Thursday and Friday see the return of sunshine as highs aim for the 60s (normal are 70s). Friday night-early Saturday a few showers are possible but the bulk of the Derby Day weekend looks fine with warming sun and highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a boat ramp, according to Sheriff...
Body found near boat ramp
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH | Dumpster diving bear startles elementary school principal
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Latest News

Late fall weather relentless
First Warning Forecast
fwf
First Warning Forecast | Early Sunshine Gone
fwf
first warning forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast