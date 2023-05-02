November in May pattern rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The start of May has been anything but awe-inspiring. Blustery winds and brisk temperatures are more typical of November than May courtesy of a strong northwest flow of Canadian air aimed right at us. Keep in mind, there is still snow on the ground in much of Southern and Eastern Canada so any wind that starts there and ends here will be laced with a spring chill. Meanwhile snow is stacking up many inches deep across the tallest elevations of West Virginia.

Tonight, overcast skies will produce a developing area of shows. Little league and high school games before 9 PM look dry point south with damp grounds into Interior Ohio and Central WV mainly north of Route 35. Then overnight a wave of light rain will dampen the ground in much of the region. As temperatures dip into the upper 30s a few communities outside of the high country can see some melting wet snow flakes. At the same time, snow will accumulate and inch or so on grass and cars through Nicholas, Webster and Raleigh County.

Wednesday clouds will dominate again with that persistent northwest wind added a chilled feel in the shade. Highs will only nudge the mid-50s for afternoon softball games.

Thursday and Friday see the return of sunshine as highs aim for the 60s (normal are 70s). Friday night-early Saturday a few showers are possible but the bulk of the Derby Day weekend looks fine with warming sun and highs in the 70s.

