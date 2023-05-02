Ohio House Budget includes reduction in state income tax rates

OHIO (WSAZ) - Last week, the Ohio House of Representatives approved its version of the state’s budget. It will now head to the Senate where state senators will return their version of the budget later this spring. Gov. Mike Dewine has already submitted his version of the budget.

House Speaker Jason Stephens, who represents District 93, says the House of Representatives included a reduction in state income tax.

“Being able to cut taxes and fund our schools, it’s a balancing act and I’m really proud of our budget that we passed in the House and hopefully a lot of it will hold as it goes to the senate,” Stephens said.

The House of Representatives set an income tax rate of 2.75% for anyone making between $26,051 and $92,150 per year. This is a decrease for those making more than $46,100 per year who pay state income tax at a rate of at least 3.22%.

“If you look at states like Florida, like Tennessee, or even Alaska, they all have population growth. Cold or warm, I do think no income tax is a real benefit for that purpose,” said Lawrence Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bill Dingus.

Dingus believes the reduction, if it holds, could have a positive impact on local consumers.

“The more money you can leave in a consumer’s pocket, the more activity you get, the more products they buy, and the more jobs they create through buying products,” Dingus said.

Stephens says the reduction included in the budget proposal was made with middle-class Ohioans in mind.

“We believe it will benefit everyday Ohioans all across the state, and I think it will especially benefit those of us in southern Ohio in Jackson, Gallia, and Lawrence counties,” Stephens said.

He said he anticipates the Senate will return its version of the budget sometime around Memorial Day, and a budget will be finalized by the end of June.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.