Oliver Jr. with Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre presents Oliver Jr. May 5 and 6, at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

Bailey Hartlage, Ali Thompson, and Ellie Angus joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to discuss details about the production.

Visit vrcfa.com or call (740) 351-3600 to reserve your tickets today!

