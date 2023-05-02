Oliver Jr. with Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
The Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre presents Oliver Jr. May 5 and 6, at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.
Bailey Hartlage, Ali Thompson, and Ellie Angus joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to discuss details about the production.
Visit vrcfa.com or call (740) 351-3600 to reserve your tickets today!
