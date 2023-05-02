‘Outback Steakhouse’ opens new Barboursville location

Outback Steakhouse in the Barboursville area opened a brand new location on Tuesday.
By Alex Jackson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in the Barboursville area opened a brand new location on Tuesday.

Outback Steakhouse opened the doors to their new building, located across from Hobby Lobby near the Huntington Mall.

“I am really excited to have the guests come in and see our new restaurant ... it’s really innovative,” Proprietor Tony Cloninger said.

After decades at their old location along U.S. 60, Cloninger says the new building’s latest features will enhance the dining experience.

“The new artwork we have in here to make it more accommodating to our guests, the wide open space in the dining room will make the experience really great,” Cloninger said.

The building seats less than the previous location, but the owners say the restaurant’s new grills will make customers dining experience more smooth.

“With the new equipment we have and the new layout, (it) will make it easier for us to serve the guests,” Cloninger said.

The restaurant also features a revamped to-go pickup section, which they say aims to serve meals quicker for catering and carry-out orders.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a boat ramp, according to Sheriff...
Body found near boat ramp
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH | Dumpster diving bear startles elementary school principal
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Latest News

New W.Va. law arms tactical medics
New W.Va. law arms tactical medics
New Outback Steakhouse opens in Barboursville
New Outback Steakhouse opens in Barboursville
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Must-haves for traveling with little ones
Must-haves for traveling with little ones