‘Outback Steakhouse’ opens new Barboursville location

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in the Barboursville area opened a brand new location on Tuesday.

Outback Steakhouse opened the doors to their new building, located across from Hobby Lobby near the Huntington Mall.

“I am really excited to have the guests come in and see our new restaurant ... it’s really innovative,” Proprietor Tony Cloninger said.

After decades at their old location along U.S. 60, Cloninger says the new building’s latest features will enhance the dining experience.

“The new artwork we have in here to make it more accommodating to our guests, the wide open space in the dining room will make the experience really great,” Cloninger said.

The building seats less than the previous location, but the owners say the restaurant’s new grills will make customers dining experience more smooth.

“With the new equipment we have and the new layout, (it) will make it easier for us to serve the guests,” Cloninger said.

The restaurant also features a revamped to-go pickup section, which they say aims to serve meals quicker for catering and carry-out orders.

