School board votes to close elementary school
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday evening to close Marmet Elementary School.

The move, if approved by the West Virginia Board of Education, would move students into Chesapeake Elementary as part of a consolidation plan. It passed Tuesday evening by a 5-0 vote.

About 65 people attended Tuesday’s meeting at Riverside High School, and some voiced divided opinions about the issue.

There are several options on the table when it comes to consolidation in the county. As mentioned, the state Board of Education will consider the county’s decision to close Marmet Elementary.

If ultimately approved by the state, Marmet Elementary would close following the 2023-2024 school year and Chesapeake Elementary would welcome those students for the 2024-2025 school year.

We will have more on this developing story.

