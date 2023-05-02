St. Albans Council approves funding to demolish old junior high school

St. Albans Council approves funding to demolish old junior high school
St. Albans Council approves funding to demolish old junior high school(U.S. Air Force / Patrick S. Ciccarone)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - St. Albans City Council on Monday night approved using up to $700,000 in American Recovery Plan funds to demolish the old St. Albans Junior High School.

The building has been condemned since a fire in 2018 and has been abandoned for nearly 30 years. The project already has $500,000 of ARP funding but needs more.

“Thank you all and congratulations on one of the most important votes that has occurred,” said St. Albans Mayor Scott James. “That building has been abandoned for 30-plus years. You will be known as the council who approved getting it torn down. Thank you all very much -- a historical vote for St. Albans.”

The demolition project can now move toward scheduling for abatement -- and ultimately, demolition.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a boat ramp, according to Sheriff...
Body found near boat ramp
AEP
AEP employee dies while on the job
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
Dante Stills closes in on WVU TFL record
The 1st Mountaineer is finally picked in the 2023 NFL Draft
Surveillance image of potentially armed subject in South Charleston
Police search for man in South Charleston; possibly armed

Latest News

Ribbon cutting held for new Olive Garden in Ashland
Ribbon cutting held for new Olive Garden in Ashland
Police searching for man who's potentially armed
Police searching for man who's potentially armed
One month since distracted driving law passed in Ohio
One month of Ohio’s distracted driving law, OSHP gives progress update
AEP seeking new rate increase
AEP seeking new rate increase