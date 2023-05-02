St. Albans Council approves funding to demolish old junior high school

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - St. Albans City Council on Monday night approved using up to $700,000 in American Recovery Plan funds to demolish the old St. Albans Junior High School.

The building has been condemned since a fire in 2018 and has been abandoned for nearly 30 years. The project already has $500,000 of ARP funding but needs more.

“Thank you all and congratulations on one of the most important votes that has occurred,” said St. Albans Mayor Scott James. “That building has been abandoned for 30-plus years. You will be known as the council who approved getting it torn down. Thank you all very much -- a historical vote for St. Albans.”

The demolition project can now move toward scheduling for abatement -- and ultimately, demolition.

