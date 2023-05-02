West Virginia Batman returns from Ukraine

By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - John Buckland, also known as West Virginia Batman, just returned from a trip to Ukraine where he spent time visiting with children all across the war-torn country.

He stopped by First Look at Four with his daughter Skylar to talk about the experience.

You can follow along with John Buckland and Heroes 4 Higher on Facebook or on their website.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a boat ramp, according to Sheriff...
Body found near boat ramp
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH | Dumpster diving bear startles elementary school principal

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to an accident along West Dupont Avenue in Belle, West Virginia.
Emergency crews on scene of rollover crash
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
West Virginia Batman returns from Ukraine
West Virginia Batman returns from Ukraine