Darnell Wright’s dominance began in Beverly Hills Youth Football League

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington native Darnell Wright made history during the 2023 NFL Draft when the Chicago Bears selected him as the 10th overall pick. Wright became the first former Huntington Highlander football player to ever be selected in the NFL Draft.

The football success story of Wright began when he first signed up to play football in the Beverly Hills Youth Football League. Former league president James Daniels remembers the day he was driving around Huntington looking for kids who might be interested in football. That is how he first met Darnell and his brother.

“I said, ‘Hey you want to play football?’ and they look at each other and said ‘Sure’! I said ‘Hop in the van, I need to go talk to your mom,” said Daniels.

Daniels said Wright sat out the first year, but got him signed up to play the following year. The rest is history.

“He was a powerhouse, and it came easy to him. I mean, there were probably three teams that would come here to play that walked out of this gate and said they were not going to play because he was as big as he was,” Daniels said.

But even those who were intimidated by Wright at the youth level would not escape him for very long. Wright went on to become a star lineman at Huntington High School, the University of Tennessee, and now begins a new journey as a Chicago Bear.

Daniels says he’s proud of the man Wright has become and hopes his story of success will inspire the next generation of local athletes.

“It means a lot to us all,” Daniels said. “If you give it all you got and you never give up just like Darnell, you’ll be sitting up there on that big stage just as well as him.”

