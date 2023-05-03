Fatal crash closes AA Highway
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)- A deadly crash has closed the AA highway, according to Kentucky State Police.
Trooper said one person died in a crash on Wednesday morning.
Kentucky State Police said all lanes of the AA highway will be closed for several hours.
KYTC encourages drivers to detour using KY 2 or KY 7.
Crews and emergency responders are at those intersections to help detour traffic.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
