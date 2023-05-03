Fatal crash closes AA Highway

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)- A deadly crash has closed the AA highway, according to Kentucky State Police.

Trooper said one person died in a crash on Wednesday morning.

Kentucky State Police said all lanes of the AA highway will be closed for several hours.

KYTC encourages drivers to detour using KY 2 or KY 7.

Crews and emergency responders are at those intersections to help detour traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

