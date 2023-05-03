Grandview Elementary to close in 2024

Wednesday night marked the second of three school consolidation public hearings in Kanawha County -- this time to consider the future of Grandview Elementary.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the second night in a row, the Kanawha County Board of Education voted Wednesday evening to close an elementary school at the end of the 2024-2025 school year as part of a consolidation plan.

In front of a crowd of nearly 100, the board voted unanimously to close Grandview Elementary and send those students to Mary C. West Side Elementary School and Edgewood Elementary.

Despite the 5-0 vote, the matter must go before the West Virginia Board of Education for final approval.

A spokesperson for Kanawha County schools said there are 177 students enrolled at Grandview.

On Tuesday, the board voted to close Marmet Elementary and move those students to Chesapeake Elementary.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams described the decision as one of the most difficult for those in the education field, previously describing how he had to vote to close his daughter’s alma mater, Highland Elementary in the past.

In February, Williams noted at a Board of Education meeting the district previously touted 60,000 enrolled students but in February, current enrollment hovered around 24,000 students.

