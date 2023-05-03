Here comes the sun, Finally!

Brighter, milder times ahead!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It has been a wild ride this week weather-wise. A bounty of clouds and a flurry of showers have been accompanied by occasional showers. Most of the showers have fallen in liquid form but in the high country snow has peppered down to the tune of a foot or more of snow at the summit elevations. The big question focuses on when this November in May pattern will end? Glad you asked!

Tonight a few scattered passing showers are leftover under the leftover cloud deck. Late tonight clouds will break and temperatures will dip into the upper 30r and low 40s for the morning school bell. Points west of Huntington that clear out could see a kiss of frost form as winds lighten up and the stars break through the clouds.

Thursday sunshine returns with plenty of blue as a backdrop for still leftover friendly cumulus clouds. Highs will jump back into the 60s.

Friday will dawn under clear skies with cold enough air for patchy frost close by. Then partial sunshine takes hold for the daylight hours. Highs will aim for 70. Friday night some light showers may pass through into Saturday morning. Otherwise Saturday’s skies will brighten in time for Derby Day parties and the run for the roses in Louisville. Highs will jump into the 70s.

Sunday’s sunshine should pump highs well into the 70s. That would pave the way for near 80 degree air to return next week.

Rainfall-wise not a lot of moisture is in the forecast. Next week as the air warms the risk of thundershowers will return.

