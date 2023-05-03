Milton City Council soundly rejects takeover offer for its water system

Milton City Council soundly rejects takeover offer for its water system
Milton City Council soundly rejects takeover offer for its water system
By Dustin Weekley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After months of back and forth, Milton City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to reject an offer from West Virginia American Water (WVAW) to take over their water system.

For months, WVAW has showed interest in purchasing it -- with plans to upgrade the infrastructure.

In February, their offer was to purchase both systems for nearly $13 million and make around $17 million in upgrades during the next five years.

It would have come at a cost to water customers, with some saying a higher bill would be worth consistently clean water, while others are worried about having the extra money to pay.

Brooks Crislip, the water company’s director of business development, said Milton bought 70 percent of its water last year from WVAW.

