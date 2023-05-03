Queen of Clean | How to clean a manual can opener

For more information, go to cleanofqueen.com.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip: How to clean the cutting blades and wheel on the can opener and keep them moving freely

How to:

1. Fold a paper towel in thirds or fourths

2. Close the blades of the can opener on the towel as if you were going to open a can

3. Turn the handle and allow the paper towel to feed through the can opener removing dirt and food particles

4. If you are opening juicy things such as beans, tuna, tomato sauce, etc., clean the can opener immediately

5. Wash the can opener with hot, soapy water using a brush or old toothbrush to remove debris. Rinse well and allow to dry

6. If the can opener becomes hard to turn, lubricate it by folding a piece of wax paper into thirds or fourths and run through the can opener several times. The wax on the paper will lubricate the blades and wheel makng them easy to turn

Warnings & Cautions: Dirt from the top of cans, food, and debris build up on the blades and wheel of the can opener. This can enter the can of food you are opening.

Linda Says: When you wash the can opener, leave it open for a while before storing so it dries without rusting. Wash or wipe the lid on cans prior to opening to remove dirt.

For more information, visit: https://www.queenofclean.com/

