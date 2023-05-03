Ronnie McDowell to headline Ripley 4th of July Celebration

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With many looking forward to the Ripley 4th of July Celebration each year, the upcoming celebration this summer is no exception.

On Tuesday night, Ripley City Council members announced this year’s entertainment headliner -- country music legend Ronnie McDowell.

According to McDowell’s website, he will headline the night of June 30.

McDowell rose to fame in the 70s, especially after the death of Elvis Presley when he wrote his hit song “The King is Gone.”

Ripley’s 4th of July celebration is known as “USA’s largest small town Independence Day celebration.”

In the late 1960s, NBC’s Today Show broadcast from the celebration. In 2002, then President George W. Bush spoke on the steps of the courthouse, honoring veterans from the community and the state.

