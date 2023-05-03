Ronnie McDowell to headline Ripley 4th of July Celebration

Singer Ronnie McDowell has been announced as the headliner for this year's Ripley 4th of July Celebration in Jackson County, West Virginia.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With many looking forward to the Ripley 4th of July Celebration each year, the upcoming celebration this summer is no exception.

On Tuesday night, Ripley City Council members announced this year’s entertainment headliner -- country music legend Ronnie McDowell.

According to McDowell’s website, he will headline the night of June 30.

McDowell rose to fame in the 70s, especially after the death of Elvis Presley when he wrote his hit song “The King is Gone.”

Ripley’s 4th of July celebration is known as “USA’s largest small town Independence Day celebration.”

In the late 1960s, NBC’s Today Show broadcast from the celebration. In 2002, then President George W. Bush spoke on the steps of the courthouse, honoring veterans from the community and the state.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH | Dumpster diving bear startles elementary school principal
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Emergency crews respond to an accident along West Dupont Avenue in Belle, West Virginia.
Emergency crews on scene of rollover crash
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Marmet Elementary School to close in 2024
School board votes to close elementary school

Latest News

Ronnie McDowell to headline Ripley 4th of July Celebration
Ronnie McDowell to headline Ripley 4th of July Celebration
A church member says it's hard to believe the thief wasn't scared of being zapped in his shoes.
Thief caught on camera stealing from church
WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - May 2
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - May 2
A church member says it's hard to believe the thief wasn't scared of being zapped in his shoes.
Thief caught on camera targeting church