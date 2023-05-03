Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness

A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining...
A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining Scratchers ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California woman who was homeless just a few years ago is now a millionaire.

California Lottery officials said Lucia Forseth is $5 million richer thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket she purchased at a Walmart in Pittsburg, about 40 miles outside of San Francisco.

She reportedly stopped at the store for an oil change when she decided to buy a ticket.

“I only bought one ticket. I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won!” Forseth said. “I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

The lucky winner said the 2023 ticket has special meaning for her this year.

“Six years ago, I was homeless,” Forseth said. “This year, I am getting married, getting my associate degree and won $5 million.”

She added, “You never think you have a chance to win it. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

Forseth said she plans to buy a house and invest the rest of her winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH | Dumpster diving bear startles elementary school principal
One killed, two injured in AA Highway crash
Victim’s name released in deadly AA Highway crash
Marmet Elementary School to close in 2024
School board votes to close elementary school
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Emergency crews respond to an accident along West Dupont Avenue in Belle, West Virginia.
Emergency crews on scene of rollover crash

Latest News

Planet Fitness is offering a free gym membership for teens this summer.
Planet Fitness will allow teens to work out at its gyms for free this summer
A memorial of balloons and teddy bears is placed at the home of Brittany Brewer in Henryetta,...
Oklahoma sex offender fatally shot 6, then killed self, official says
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
Psychologist Leslie Lebowitz, right, testifies on direct examination by E. Jean Carroll's...
Trump calls rape claim ‘ridiculous’ in video deposition
Another school consolidation meeting held in Kanawha County
Grandview Elementary to close in 2024