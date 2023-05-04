Accident involving tractor trailer closes portion of Route 75

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of Route 75 in Wayne County is closed after an accident involving a tractor trailer, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the tractor trailer was carrying bricks between Lavalette and Kenova when the load shifted.

The roadway is closed just east of the Super Quik as crews work to clean up the bricks, between Walker branch and Haynie drive.

There are no injuries reported.

