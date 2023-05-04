City of Huntington proposes changes to city charter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington has proposed some changes to three sections of the city charter.

The three sections include defining municipal election districts, qualifications for council members, and prohibitions for city government employees.

The changes were proposed Tuesday morning during a public hearing.

One change allows City Council members to also be a member of a political executive committee, which was previously not allowed.

Another major change would allow city employees to manage and/or promote any political party or political campaign. City government employees are currently not allowed to do that except for the mayor and council members.

It would also add restrictions on city employee political campaigns. Those include no campaign activities on city property or while acting in their official city capacity.

It would also ban wearing a city uniform while campaigning.

If you were unable to attend Tuesday’s public meeting, which was held at 8 a.m., but still want your voice heard on these changes -- you can submit a written statement to the city.

If one person opposes the changes, those changes will have to be put on a ballot or it can be withdrawn.

To see a full copy of the proposed changes:

