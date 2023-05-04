Dreamland pool may not open because of lack of staff

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the weather starts warming up the next couple of days, summer is on our minds. In just a few weeks, pools in our region are scheduled to open.

The lifeguard shortage is striking again, making it difficult for many pools to open on time or at all.

“Right now as it is, I’d just be happy to open the first of June,” said Kenova Mayor Tim Bias. He says they may not even be able to open the pool because he doesn’t have enough employees.

“It’s a bad situation because we’re going ahead to spend the money to get everything ready to put the water in and open, but at this point as of today I’ve got one application for a lifeguard, one for maintenance and one for concession,” Bias said.

To be open just four days a week in the summer, the pool will need around 12 lifeguards. To be open seven days, they’d need double that.

This pool is a community staple for so many in the area, and it’s a place many families depend on for a place to go during the summer time.

The mayor says he just wants to continue to offer that for families.

“We know a lot of people don’t have access to pools, this is a safer environment than kids going to a pond or a lake,” Bias said.

You can sign up to lifeguard, run concessions, do maintenance or all three.

“Somebody that’s really willing to work, we’d train them, it’s not complicated,” Bias said. “We don’t want it to be complicated or tough because we know it’s their summer break, too.”

Applications are available Monday through Friday at Kenova City Hall.

