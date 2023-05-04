High-speed chase ends in crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after leading a deputy on a high-speed chase.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, it all started around 2 Thursday morning when a deputy clocked two drivers traveling at 100 mph along state Route 7.

One of the drivers slowed down when they noticed the deputy. However, the sheriff said the driver in the other car, Dillon Smith, kept speeding.

The sheriff says the deputy tried to keep up with Smith, who eventually turned onto Bradbury Road but did not make it far.

Smith ended up crashing into a fence that surrounds Bradford Cemetery, leaving behind damage just a few feet away from tombstones.

Both Smith and the passenger remained on scene and did not run away at any point after the crash, according to the sheriff.

No one was seriously hurt.

The sheriff says the passenger who was in the car with Smith was life-flighted to the hospital as a precaution for a minor injury.

When deputies asked Smith why he kept on traveling at a high rate of speed, the sheriff said Smith told deputies that he got scared.

Smith is sitting behind bars at the Middleport Jail, according to the sheriff. He faces several charges, including failure to control.

