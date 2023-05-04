High-speed chase ends in crash

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after leading a deputy on a high-speed chase.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, it all started around 2 Thursday morning when a deputy clocked two drivers traveling at 100 mph along state Route 7.

One of the drivers slowed down when they noticed the deputy. However, the sheriff said the driver in the other car, Dillon Smith, kept speeding.

The sheriff says the deputy tried to keep up with Smith, who eventually turned onto Bradbury Road but did not make it far.

Smith ended up crashing into a fence that surrounds Bradford Cemetery, leaving behind damage just a few feet away from tombstones.

Both Smith and the passenger remained on scene and did not run away at any point after the crash, according to the sheriff.

No one was seriously hurt.

The sheriff says the passenger who was in the car with Smith was life-flighted to the hospital as a precaution for a minor injury.

When deputies asked Smith why he kept on traveling at a high rate of speed, the sheriff said Smith told deputies that he got scared.

Smith is sitting behind bars at the Middleport Jail, according to the sheriff. He faces several charges, including failure to control.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, two injured in AA Highway crash
Victim’s name released in deadly AA Highway crash
Hall is charged in connection with an arson fire that damaged homes and cars.
Family loses home in arson fire; woman arrested
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH | Dumpster diving bear startles elementary school principal
Another school consolidation meeting held in Kanawha County
Grandview Elementary to close in 2024
fwf
First Warning Forecast | Slowly Changing The Skies

Latest News

Kingz of the Kourtz returns to Ironton during Memorial Day weekend
Kingz of the Kourtz returns to Ironton during Memorial Day weekend
Local physical therapist turns hometown methods into NFL Draft picks
Local physical therapist turns hometown methods into NFL Draft picks
Spring fever returns for Derby weekend
First Warning Forecast
May 5th was dedicated by the City of Nitro as 'Love like Liz Day'
Scholarship set up in honor of Nitro High School graduate after deadly crash