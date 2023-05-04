Homer Hickam and Kevin Sizemore talk about new project ‘December Sky’ on Studio 3

Homer Hickam is speaking at Marshall University Thursday evening.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Homer Hickam and Kevin Sizemore stopped by Studio 3 to talk about their new project ‘December Sky.’

Click here for more information about Homer Hickam speaking at Marshall University.

New York Times #1 best-selling author Homer Hickam’s “Rocket Boys” first published in 1998 has been called a modern American classic of literature. It has been translated into over two dozen languages, is the most-read book in U.S. public schools surpassing “To Kill A Mockingbird” and was the basis for the hit Universal Studios film starring Chris Cooper, Laura Dern, and Jake Gyllenhaal as Homer.

Mr. Hickam is a decorated Vietnam veteran, retired NASA engineer, and astronaut trainer and has written 20 books, including memoirs, historical fiction, young adult sci-fi, and thrillers. He has spoken all over the world inspiring millions to ‘Aim High’!

