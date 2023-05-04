Huntington Area Fun Pass now available for the summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This summer, you can have some fun without breaking the bank.

Anna Adkins with the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Huntington Area Fun Pass, which can save you money on everything from museum trips to yoga.

You can sign up for the fun pass here.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.