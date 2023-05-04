‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ with Aspire Conservatory

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Students from Aspire Conservatory’s TheaterWorks Program stopped by Studio 3 to discuss their upcoming production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

Director Auretta Hensley, along with students Annah Hensley (Ursula), Marianne Smith (Ariel), Jamesy Lance (Sebastian), and Liam Fraley (Flounder) were in the studio.

You can watch “The Little Mermaid Jr.” at John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center in Raceland May 5th and 6th at 7 p.m.

