Local physical therapist turns hometown methods into NFL draft picks

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Athletes train their whole lives to reach the pinnacle of their sport. This is especially true for football players who wish to reach the NFL. Upon declaring for the NFL draft, their training ramps up to another level as they hope to maximize their potential leading up to the NFL combine.

For the last two years, Joe Isaac has been helping athletes achieve their NFL dreams. Isaac is an Ironton native and the CEO of Tri-State Rehab Services. What started more than 25 years ago in Ironton has spread to a total of five locations across the Tri-State.

“We see all ages. I always say one to 100,” Isaac said.

He credits the team around him, especially his right-hand man Dave Coburn, for the sensational services they have been able to provide people in the Tri-State for the last few decades. At this point, they are known for their expertise with athletes and sports performance.

“But we really treat everything; neck pain, back pain, balance, the whole gamut,” Isaac said.

With the accrued level of expertise from treating athletes in the Tri-State, Isaac has quietly started a new venture down south while still operating locally. He partnered with elite trainers who are well-connected in NFL circles to co-found X3 Performance and Physical Therapy with locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and Ft. Myers, Florida.

“I really wanted to prove our methodology at ‘the next level’, if you will. Whether that is with collegiate athletes or professional athletes,” Isaac said.

Isaac and the X3 team worked with nearly 100 athletes leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, and 18 of those players were selected. An additional 60 of those athletes were picked up by NFL teams on free agent deals.

“We find these guys that have the willpower and the desire and we are able to take those folks and move them up the draft board a little bit to make a real difference for them,” Isaac said.

The results show that the methods Isaac has been utilizing locally can work on elite-level athletes. He takes pride in the fact that the craft was honed in the Tri-State and continues to evolve.

“I point back to the success we’ve had here locally. That is really the methodology that we’ve built. We wanted to test that at the highest levels. Our therapists right here at this location can do any and all that we are doing in Nashville or Ft. Myers, which I am really proud of,” Isaac said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.