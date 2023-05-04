A pair of Wednesday walk-offs highlight the MSAC semi’s

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The two MSAC semi-final games went down to the final at-bat Wedensday night at GoMart Ballpark. In game one, Hurricane’s Caden Johnson smashed a single to deep center field in the bottom of the 10th inning to help beat George Washington 4-3. The Redskins scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for force extra baseball.

In game two, the action went back and forth between Spring Valley and Cabell Midland with a bases loaded Grant Stratton single to right field which won the game for the Timberwolves. Branson McCloud also smashed a two run home run earlier in the game.

The two teams play for the MSAC Championship Thursday night in Charleston and here are the highlights from both games.

