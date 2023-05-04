A pair of Wednesday walk-offs highlight the MSAC semi’s

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The two MSAC semi-final games went down to the final at-bat Wedensday night at GoMart Ballpark. In game one, Hurricane’s Caden Johnson smashed a single to deep center field in the bottom of the 10th inning to help beat George Washington 4-3. The Redskins scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for force extra baseball.

In game two, the action went back and forth between Spring Valley and Cabell Midland with a bases loaded Grant Stratton single to right field which won the game for the Timberwolves. Branson McCloud also smashed a two run home run earlier in the game.

The two teams play for the MSAC Championship Thursday night in Charleston and here are the highlights from both games.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, two injured in AA Highway crash
Victim’s name released in deadly AA Highway crash
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH | Dumpster diving bear startles elementary school principal
Hall is charged in connection with an arson fire that damaged homes and cars.
Family loses home in arson fire; woman arrested
fwf
First Warning Forecast | Slowly Changing The Skies
A church member says it's hard to believe the thief wasn't scared of being zapped in his shoes.
Thief caught on camera stealing from church

Latest News

City of Huntington proposes charter changes
City of Huntington proposes charter changes
He's hoping measures are taken to prevent something like this from happening again.
Father of girl injured in press box incident speaks out
MSAC baseball
WSAZ Wednesday Night Forecast - May 3
Andy's Wednesday Night Forecast - May 3