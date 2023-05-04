Say it isn’t so, no Strawberry Pie Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s bittersweet news for folks who love the tradition of Strawberry Pie Week in Huntington.

Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House’s legendary strawberry pie event won’t be happening this year.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the kitchen manager, who’s also the head chef, recently had emergency surgery and will be off for at least six weeks.

The restaurant says it would take at least 30 extra workers to cut strawberries, which isn’t possible during current employment conditions.

In the past, WSAZ has reported that nearly 10,000 slices of strawberry pie are handed out, usually in the second week of May.

This will make the fourth time the event has been canceled.

The previous times were due to Covid and the supply issues in the post-pandemic.

The restaurant is planning a big celebration in June.

Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House is celebrating 85 years in business and on June 9, there are special plans that includes a free slice of cake.

According to Facebook, more details will be coming out later about the way the restaurant will thank loyal support and patronage.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.