Scholarship set up in honor of Nitro High School graduate after deadly crash

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walking down the stairs, sitting at the lunch tables and walking through the Nitro High School doors is what all of Liz O’Leary’s friends remember doing with her.

Her life was lost to a tragic car accident on April 16, and since then students came together to fundraise for a scholarship dedicated to O’Leary.

One of O’Leary’s friends, Karmen Hogan, said being around her was always welcoming.

“There is definitely a big hole because she had such an impact on our school and all of our seniors and everything we are really grieving,” Hogan said.

Hogan and other friends of O’Leary handed out T-shirts purchased by students and community members. All funds for those shirts go toward the scholarship.

Many share the same stories of O’Leary about her nature of sharing kindness and being a good friend. The city of Nitro dedicated May 5 as ‘Love like Liz’ Day.

All students including O’Leary’s friend Chloe Beckner will wear it Friday.

Click here to purchase a T-shirt for the scholarship fund dedicated to Liz O’Leary.

“All the proceeds will go straight to the scholarship fund -- every single penny. We don’t gain anything out of it. Every single penny goes to her scholarship fund,” Beckner said.

