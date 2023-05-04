Spring comeback in store

Derby weekend preview
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s almost time for the Kentucky Derby and weather-wise heading into the weekend the weather looks to cooperate for the 149TH Run for the Roses and local outdoor Derby parties. Frankly, it’s about time after a week of damp & chilly air has all but blotted out any memories of warmer air earlier this spring.

Tonight as skies clear, temperatures will drop into the 30s with areas of frost in rural hollows and patchy fog on river banks. Friday will turn into a mostly sunny day. The breezes will be light from the east as highs aim for 70 or better. Saturday expectations are showers will stay away from the region as a partly sunny skies and Southeast breeze team for an afternoon high in the mid-70s. Also expect dry conditions and a fast track at Churchill Downs. Post time is 6:57 if you are watching on WSAZ.

Sunday starts a conversion to a more hazy and humid air mass typical of late spring. With that comes a good chance of a flare up of afternoon thunder. That partly cloudy and warm with an afternoon thunderstorms forecast can then be rubber-stamped into next week. Highs will crest near or above 80 all next week as spring makes a statement!

First Warning Forecast | Slowly Changing The Skies

