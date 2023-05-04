Two plead not guilty in murder case

Tyran Gray and Cortni Stovall were indicted on first-degree murder charges in April.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man and a woman charged in the death of a man on Charleston’s West Side entered not guilty pleas today.

Tyran Gray and Cortni Stovall were indicted on first-degree murder charges in April in connection with the death of Norman Sweeney in September 2022.

The pair is accused of fatally shooting Sweeney in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.

The judge denied a bond motion from Stovall’s attorney, and both Stovall and Gray will remain in jail without bond.

A trial date has been set for July 27.

