Crews on scene of deadly crash on Route 2

By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Thursday night of a deadly crash on state Route 2 in the Gallipolis Ferry area, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.

The wreck was reported around 10 p.m. near the ICL-IP America plant. One person is confirmed dead.

According to the sheriff, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car.

Route 2 is closed in that area.

Other details are unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

