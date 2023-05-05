Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.(Jacksonville Police Department, North Carolina)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of deadly crash on Route 2 in Mason County, W.Va.
Crews on scene of deadly crash on Route 2
Police on scene of reported shooting in Charleston
Police on scene of reported shooting
Jim's Strawberry Pie Week canceled this year
Say it isn’t so, no Strawberry Pie Week
Man in serious condition after shot in stomach
Both the driver and passenger remained on scene after the crash, according to the sheriff.
High-speed chase ends in crash

Latest News

In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
A Shell petrochemical plant caught on fire in a Houston suburb Friday.
5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant
Isaac Canterbury of St. Albans was found dead in Braxton County in May 2022, one year later,...
‘I don’t want him to be forgotten about,’ father of homicide victim speaks one year after son’s death
Trump's video deposition in the E Jean Carroll trial; Trump answering questions about his...
Trump on Access Hollywood tapes
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-5-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-5-23