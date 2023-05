KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters responded to an abandoned home along Trailridge Lane on Friday to knock down flames.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Fire crews from Malden, Rand, Kanawha, and Belle responded.

No injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released.

