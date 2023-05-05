Gas Tank Getaway | Malibu Jack’s

Susan and Taylor are in Boyd County at Malibu Jack's to check out all the fun they can offer your family!
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -

Click here to visit Malibu Jack’s.

Bowling at Malibu Jack's costs $25 an hour per lane.
Riders must be 47" or taller, passengers must be 4-years-old or orlder and 38" tall to ride with an adult.
Jack's Pizza and More has something for everyone.
You don't have to travel to the beach to play putt putt... Malibu Jack's brought the beach to Kentucky!
The Basketball Shootout is $3 per game.
Laser Tag is $8 per person.
The track is like you're playing Mario Kart in real life!
From ski ball to hungry hungry hippo... there is an arcade game for everyone at Malibu Jack's.
The Spin Zone at Malibu Jack's is $5 per driver.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of deadly crash on Route 2 in Mason County, W.Va.
Crews on scene of deadly crash on Route 2
Jim's Strawberry Pie Week canceled this year
Say it isn’t so, no Strawberry Pie Week
Police on scene of reported shooting in Charleston
Police on scene of reported shooting
Tyran Gray and Cortni Stovall were indicted on first-degree murder charges in April.
Two plead not guilty in murder case
The roadway is closed as crews work to clean up bricks.
Accident involving tractor trailer closes portion of Route 75

Latest News

Spin Zone at Malibu Jack's
Spin Zone at Malibu Jack's
Arcade games at Malibu Jack's
Arcade games at Malibu Jack's
Go Karts at Malibu Jack's
Go Karts at Malibu Jack's
Laser Tag at Malibu Jack's
Laser Tag at Malibu Jack's