‘I don’t want him to be forgotten about,’ father of homicide victim speaks one year after son’s death

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been just over a year since a scenic, remote area near Braxton County turned into the sight of an unsettling discovery when a mechanic working a logging operation found the body of 18-year-old Isaac Canterbury of Saint Albans more than 80 miles away from Salt Lick Road.

A place with no known connection to his family and an area his dad, Johnny Canterbury said Isaac had no familiarity with.

“We had no idea, he thought everybody was his friend and he was basically homeless living wherever he could,” he explained in his first television interview with WSAZ.

Johnny said Isaac’s life was not always that unpredictable.

“Isaac, as I like to tell people was a troubled kid with the biggest heart that you’ll you would ever meet,” he said. “He was my homie. He had some behavior issues, some learning issues but he never really let that get in his way too much.”

Things took a downturn when Isaac turned 17, he eventually stopped attending school. Johnny says he kicked his son out of his home in November 2021.

“Isaac got into drugs. pretty hard drugs, with his disability, he didn’t fully understand the consequences. And he had zero impulse control,” he explained.

“The people that he thought were his friends would just hand him something, he would take it. Every single day, I was terrified of getting the phone call that something bad had happened to him.”

The call came May 5, 2022, with an investigation opening days later.

The remote area in Braxton County is a place Johnny has still not visited.

At the time the investigation into Isaac’s death started, West Virginia State Police Cpl. Philip Huff said there was a person of interest.

This week WSAZ learned from Corporal Huff that person was a man in his 30s, who died in late summer 2022.

WSAZ also learned through Huff that the state medical examiner concluded Canterbury died of a single gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made and there haven’t been any updates for the family since April 10.

“To my knowledge, we’re still waiting on the state crime lab,” Johnny said. “My family will not have closure until we know for certain who did this.”

Until he can get the answers, Johnny is hoping to help kids similar to his son, so nothing like what happened to Isaac happens again.

“I don’t want him to be forgotten about he was 18, but mentally he was 14, and I felt like he didn’t matter to a lot of people.”

Johnny said it had been at least three weeks in between the time he last heard his son’s voice and when his body was found and said there is a lot he would say to him a year later.

“The first thing I would say is sorry that I couldn’t help you more. Myself and his entire family will make sure that his name is never ever forgotten, and a million times I love you.”

As Johnny’s been able to move forward in the grieving process, he’s wanted to live out a dream shared with Isaac and that’s running a hot dog stand but first, he’s in need of a cart. Those interested in donating can contribute to a GoFundMe found here.

Anyone who has any information about what lead to Isaac’s death can contact the Sutton Department of the West Virginia State Police at 304-765-2101.

