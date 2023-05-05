Kanawha County School Board votes to close another school

Kanawha County School Board votes to close another school
Kanawha County School Board votes to close another school(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the third consecutive night this week, the Kanawha County School Board unanimously decided Thursday evening to close another elementary school in the county.

The board voted 5-0 to close George C. Weimer Elementary School as part of an overall consolidation plan.

They attributed this to lack of money and the overall decrease in the number of students in Kanawha County.

About 100 people attended the meeting.

Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, students will be split up between Alban Elementary and Bridgeview Elementary.

School board officials say they will try and keep current staff from the school within the district but don’t know for sure yet what will happen.

The West Virginia Board of Education will review the county’s decision before making a final decision.

For previous coverage, TAP HERE >>>

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, two injured in AA Highway crash
Victim’s name released in deadly AA Highway crash
Hall is charged in connection with an arson fire that damaged homes and cars.
Family loses home in arson fire; woman arrested
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH | Dumpster diving bear startles elementary school principal
Jim's Strawberry Pie Week canceled this year
Say it isn’t so, no Strawberry Pie Week
Another school consolidation meeting held in Kanawha County
Grandview Elementary to close in 2024

Latest News

Kingz of the Kourtz returns to Ironton during Memorial Day weekend
Kingz of the Kourtz returns to Ironton for Memorial Day weekend
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-4-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-4-23
Local physical therapist turns hometown methods into NFL Draft picks
Local physical therapist turns hometown methods into NFL draft picks
Kingz of the Kourtz returns to Ironton during Memorial Day weekend
Kingz of the Kourtz returns to Ironton during Memorial Day weekend