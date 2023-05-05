Kanawha County School Board votes to close another school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the third consecutive night this week, the Kanawha County School Board unanimously decided Thursday evening to close another elementary school in the county.

The board voted 5-0 to close George C. Weimer Elementary School as part of an overall consolidation plan.

They attributed this to lack of money and the overall decrease in the number of students in Kanawha County.

About 100 people attended the meeting.

Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, students will be split up between Alban Elementary and Bridgeview Elementary.

School board officials say they will try and keep current staff from the school within the district but don’t know for sure yet what will happen.

The West Virginia Board of Education will review the county’s decision before making a final decision.

