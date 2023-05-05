Kingz of the Kourtz returns to Ironton for Memorial Day weekend

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The basketball tournament known as Kingz of the Kourtz is back in Ironton for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tournament director Antonio Murphy says this year’s tournament will take place on May 26 through May 28 at the 9th and Madison Street park. It is being hosted by Addiction Recovery Care and My Town Truck & RV.

Children ages 10 through 17 are eligible to register a youth team, and adults ages 18 and up can register for an adult team. Participants can register at the Ironton City Building on May 6 or on the Kingz of the Kourtz website.

