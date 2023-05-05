London Pool to remain closed during summer of 2023

SYRACUSE, Ohio (WSAZ) - London Pool is the only public swimming pool in Meigs County, Ohio. This summer, its gates will remain closed. Many residents of Meigs County are disappointed that the summer spot won’t be in operation.

“It’s laughter, it’s fun, it’s summer memories, it’s friends being made. It is so much more than just a place to go swim,” said Betty Kiser-Hoschar.

Kiser-Hoschar is frustrated by the County Commission of Meigs County’s decision not to pay the $50,000 operating costs. Earlier this spring, Commissioner Jimmy Will introduced a motion to pay for those costs, but it didn’t gain any traction with the rest of the commission.

“I made a motion to hire the pool management company again, but it failed to obtain a second. Therefore, it died, so the pool won’t be opening,” Will said.

Will says he was disappointed, but respected the decisions of the other two commissioners about how county money should be spent. Kiser-Hoschar is frustrated because of the pool’s history. She is the former president of the pool’s steering committee and says that the village of Syracuse donated the pool to Meigs County a few years ago in an effort to keep the pool open and well-maintained.

“Syracuse decided that it would donate the pool if it was going to be of benefit and keep it open, the operational costs would be met, repairs would be met, there would be someone hired to manage the pool and it would be a consistent thing and no longer an issue, and funding should not be a problem,” Kiser-Hoschar said.

“We are exploring other options but we’re really running tight on time, so it’s going to be a miracle to open it this year,” Will said.

Kiser-Hoschar says she is not giving up and she is asking the community to speak up.

“We need to show up, we need to hear your passion. We need to see that it’s something that matters to our community. So please make sure and contact your commissioners. Let them know how important it is to you,” said Kiser-Hoschar.

