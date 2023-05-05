Man accused of pistol whipping, running over juvenile’s foot

MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of pistol whipping a minor is behind bars, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint states that on Thursday, May 4, Sheldon Jacobs, 66, of Marmet is accused of ambushing a group of minors playing basketball and pulling out a gun.

Police say they received a 911 call regarding an assault with injuries along 91st Street in Marmet on Thursday.

When they arrived, they were met by a large group of people and found one minor with injuries.

The victim told officers after Jacobs pulled out the gun from the glove box of his truck, he hit him in the face with it.

After hitting the minor with the firearm, the victim told officers Jacobs sped away, running over the juvenile’s foot.

The victim refused medical treatment from Kanawha County medics but was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Further information has not been released.

