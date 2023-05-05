Man arrested after food truck break-in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a food truck.

David Stewart owns the Twisted Grille at Eastern Heights in Huntington.

When he showed up to work Wednesday morning, he discovered someone had smashed the window of their food truck, parked in the rear, and had stolen items out of it.

Deputies say the incident happened just before 4 a.m.

“It is extremely frustrating,” Stewart said. “The restaurant industry, like most others, was hit pretty hard in 2020, so we’ve still been playing catchup. You finally are starting to get a foothold, and you come around the corner, and someone has broken in. It just adds extra stress to everything else you’re doing.”

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department says two men were recorded on a neighboring business’s security camera with the stolen items in a shopping cart.

“Nothing they took was of value to them,” Stewart said. “It just caused a mess inside the truck itself.”

Deputies say later Wednesday morning, they got a call of a suspicious person at the shopping center along U.S. Route 60 where Kmart used to be located.

The say the suspect, 25-year-old David Blair, ran from them and was caught. Blair matched the description of one of the men wanted from the food truck break-in.

Blair faces charges of conspiracy, petty larceny, and breaking and entering into an automobile, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail, and his bond was set at $10,000.

Stewart says the same suspect has had police called on him near his business before.

“There’s a place out back he was camped out in,” Stewart said.

Deputies say they found most of the stolen items in a nearby wooded area. Stewart says he’s grateful to get them back so quickly.

Police are still searching for the second suspect. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

