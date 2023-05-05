Man’s body exhumed in Putnam County, linked to cold case rape/murder of teen in Canada

The body of a man linked to a cold case rape and murder case 45 years ago in Canada was exhumed Monday in Putnam County, West Virginia.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The body of a man linked to a cold case rape and murder case 45 years ago in Canada was exhumed Monday in Putnam County, according to county Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia.

He explained the exhumation was made to get DNA evidence in the case, saying Canadian authorities were certain whom they were looking for -- they just needed the DNA.

The victim in the case was a teenager named Sharron Prior who was raped and murdered in Montreal.

Sorsaia said the suspect in the case died in 1982 and was buried in Frazier Bottoms in Putnam County -- hundreds of miles from the Canadian crime scene.

He said the Putnam County Prosecutor’s office was contacted several months ago by Canadian authorities about the man’s body. Sorsaia explained that evidence was collected from the clothing gathered from the scene where Prior’s body was found.

We are working to get more details on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of deadly crash on Route 2 in Mason County, W.Va.
Crews on scene of deadly crash on Route 2
Police on scene of reported shooting in Charleston
Police on scene of reported shooting
Jim's Strawberry Pie Week canceled this year
Say it isn’t so, no Strawberry Pie Week
Both the driver and passenger remained on scene after the crash, according to the sheriff.
High-speed chase ends in crash
Man in serious condition after shot in stomach

Latest News

Body exhumed locally in Canadian cold case investigation
Body exhumed locally in Canadian cold case investigation
Isaac Canterbury of St. Albans was found dead in Braxton County in May 2022, one year later,...
Father speaks one year after his son's death
London Pool to remain closed during summer of 2023
London Pool to remain closed during summer of 2023
London Pool to remain closed during summer of 2023
London Pool to remain closed in during summer of 2023