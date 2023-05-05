MSAC title going to T’Wolves

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring Valley won the battle of top two teams in the MSAC by the slimmest of margins Thursday night at GoMart Ballpark as they won 2-1 over top seeded Hurricane. Timberwolf pitchers Garrett Stratton and Branson McClould held the Redskins bats in check to get their first MSAC title since 2001.

This was the expected pitchers duel between the two squads with both school combining for just seven hits and both now have identical records of 20-7.

Here’s the highlights and post-game reaction as seen on WSAZ Sports Thursday night.

