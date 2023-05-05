Police on scene of reported shooting

Police on scene of reported shooting in Charleston
By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police officers are on the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Hunt Avenue.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was actually shot.

EMS crews are also on the scene, and we have a crew there working to get more details.

