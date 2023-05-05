Weekend forecast has ups and downs

Derby Day weekend weather a photo finish
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s time for the most exciting 2 minutes in sports with the Saturday running of the Kentucky Derby. Weather-wise conditions will be ideal on Saturday both at Churchill Downs and here at home. Meanwhile the passage of a warm front on Sunday raises the ante on showers and thunderstorms. So clearly the pick day of the weekend is Saturday.

Tonight will feature clear skies and a quick drop in temperature at dusk. So dress for an evening with readings in the 50s after sunset. That means it’s light jacket weather at the Wild Turkey Festival in McArthur and baseball games that finish under the lights.

Saturday looks fine with lots of warm sunshine. Highs will make the upper 70s if not 80 downtown. Careful of a bad sunburn (SPF 30 please) and lots of tree pollens (take your meds as prescribed by your allergist).

Sunday will see a few showers and thundersqualls try to interrupt outdoor plans. May is often a month when afternoon squalls produce pockets of hail. That said, the nature of the rain and squalls will be quick hitters so an interruption in outdoor plans is far more likely than a washout.

Monday and Tuesday will follow suit with an afternoon thunder risk. Highs will be just under 80 where a downpour occurs.

Next Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the 80s as the risk of rain fades and the duration of sunshine increases.

